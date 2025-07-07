Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County
3
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Salem County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Cape May County, Camden County, Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County

Person of interest sought in Delaware trailer park shooting investigation

By
Published  July 7, 2025 12:06pm EDT
New Castle County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Shane Brank, 22, is being sought by investigators in connection with a shooting at the Delaware City Trailer Park community in New Castle County.

The Brief

    • Police were called to a shooting incident in the Delaware City Trailer Park community on Monday morning.
    • Shane Brank, 22, was named by police as a person of interest in the shooting and they say he may be armed.
    • Anyone with information on Brank should contact police.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Delaware are searching for a person of interest who they believe was involved in a shooting Monday morning at a trailer park community. 

Shane Brank, 22, is being sought by investigators in connection with a shooting at the Delaware City Trailer Park community in New Castle County.

Police warn that Brank is possibly armed and have asked the public to use "extreme caution" if they encounter him.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the Delaware City Trailer Park community for reports of a shooting on Monday. 

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured in the incident. 

Investigators shared a photo of 22-year-old Shane Brank in connection to the shooting and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Brank, who police believe is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, allegedly fled the scene of the shooting on foot dressed in dark-colored clothes and a black beanie.

Investigators say Brank may be armed and they have asked the public to use "extreme caution" if they encounter him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Shane Brank's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

New Castle CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews