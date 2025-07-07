Person of interest sought in Delaware trailer park shooting investigation

article

The Brief Police were called to a shooting incident in the Delaware City Trailer Park community on Monday morning. Shane Brank, 22, was named by police as a person of interest in the shooting and they say he may be armed. Anyone with information on Brank should contact police.



Police in Delaware are searching for a person of interest who they believe was involved in a shooting Monday morning at a trailer park community.

Shane Brank, 22, is being sought by investigators in connection with a shooting at the Delaware City Trailer Park community in New Castle County.

Police warn that Brank is possibly armed and have asked the public to use "extreme caution" if they encounter him.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the Delaware City Trailer Park community for reports of a shooting on Monday.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

Investigators shared a photo of 22-year-old Shane Brank in connection to the shooting and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Brank, who police believe is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, allegedly fled the scene of the shooting on foot dressed in dark-colored clothes and a black beanie.

Investigators say Brank may be armed and they have asked the public to use "extreme caution" if they encounter him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Shane Brank's whereabouts is asked to contact police.