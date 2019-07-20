Police investigate alleged robbery and drag racing crash in South Philadelphia

article

Police in South Philadelphia are investigating after a reported robbery and reports of a vehicle crash after drag racing.

Officials say police were called to the 300 block of Pattison Avenue Saturday, about 12:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, a woman told police she had been punched and her phone had been taken by a man and a woman.

The woman explained to police she was driving on Pattison when a vehicle flashed their lights at her. She pulled her car off to the side of the road in order to find out what was going on.

She told police after she got out of her vehicle, it was struck by a vehicle she claimed was drag racing. She said the driver of that vehicle attempted to leave the scene, so she began to take photos. She told police it was at this time she was punched and her phone was taken. She said her license plate was also taken.

Officials say the offenders in this incident are a man 20-25 years old and a 20-25-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.