Police investigate carjacking, sexual assault in Juniata Park

Philadelphia police are searching for two men in connection with a carjacking and sexual assault in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood.

The alleged assault happened on April 7 shortly after midnight.

According to police, a 24-year-old female parked her vehicle on the 4200 block of Glendale Street when the two men held the victim at gunpoint and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

Investigators say one of the men then walked her to an alleyway on the 4300 block of Dungan Street where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s white 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan.

Image of similar vehicle. Not the actual vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black male, between 18 and 20 years old, approximately 5’9”-5’10”. He was wearing a dark hoodie, gray colored jeans, black sneakers and was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male, also between 18 and 20 years old, approximately 5’10”-6’0”. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is ask to contact Special Victims at 215-686-3251 or call 911.

