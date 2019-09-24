Police investigate reports of nude man seen around New Hope

Police are investigating several reports of a nude man seen walking around New Hope. Residents say they want better security and an arrest.

Police say it all started last Oct. along the Towpath at West Mechanic Street, which is not far from the heart of town. The nude man appeared again in May, then June, and in late Aug.

According to police, the description is the same in three of the four incidents. There are no surveillance cameras in the area, but there's a police station a block away.

Peter Edwardson owns a business and is developing property in town. He says people are reinvesting in New Hope. He wants this individual off the street.

"I'm concerned for all the ladies on the canal, gentlemen and ladies. It's the security of the people in town," he told FOX 29.

if you have any information, please call the New Hope Borough Police Department at 215-862-3033 or 215-348-7400.