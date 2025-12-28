Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County
5
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 3:00 PM EST until MON 4:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Western Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Camden County, Northwestern Burlington County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Somerset County, Salem County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Ocean County, Warren County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 2:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Warren County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County

Police investigate shooting on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

By
Published  December 28, 2025 7:37am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia.
    • An adult man was found wounded and taken to Temple University Hospital.
    • No arrests have been made and investigators have not released suspect information.

PHILADELPHIA - An adult man was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:21 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Diamond Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital. His condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared information about a possible motive or any suspect descriptions. Investigators have also not said what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaCrime & Public Safety