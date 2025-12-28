Police investigate shooting on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

article

An adult man was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Saturday afternoon on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Philadelphia police say officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:21 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Diamond Street.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital. His condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared information about a possible motive or any suspect descriptions. Investigators have also not said what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No arrests have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.