Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead, another wounded in Tacony

Police are investigating a shooting left one man dead and another man wounded in the city's Tacony section.

It happened on the 7000 block of Algard Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two men were inside a red Buick when they were shot. Police say one man was shot at least 10 times. He was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he died.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

