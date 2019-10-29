Police investigate shooting that left 1 man dead, another wounded in Tacony
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting left one man dead and another man wounded in the city's Tacony section.
It happened on the 7000 block of Algard Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, two men were inside a red Buick when they were shot. Police say one man was shot at least 10 times. He was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he died.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.