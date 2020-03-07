Police investigating 3 stabbing incidents in Philadelphia

article

Authorities in Philadelphia say three separate stabbing incidents occurred across the city Saturday morning.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest while on a subway platform. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 a.m. near South Broad Street.

The victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by an Uber driver and is listed in stable condition. No word on any arrests or suspects.

In North Philadelphia, police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and right shoulder during an attempted robbery. Investigators say the alleged mugging happened near the intersection of 24th Street and Ridge Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

The man reportedly went to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Just after 8:30, police in University City responeded to reports of a stabbing victim at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The vicitm was reportedly driven to the hospital around 4:30 a.m. after he was stabbed in the torso near 63rd Street and Market Street.

Investigators went to the location where the alleged incident occurred and found no evidence. No arrests have been made.

