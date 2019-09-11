Police investigating daytime double shooting in Mantua

article

Police are investigating following a daytime double shooting in Mantua.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 3800 block of Aspen Street.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the hip and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. A 37-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and also hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.