Delaware dance instructor accused of sexually abusing 2 teenage students

The Brief Emily Pryor Albino, a Delaware dance instructor, is accused of sexually abusing two teenage students. Albino has been charged with four counts of 1st degree sexual abuse of a child and sexual solicitation of a child. Investigators fear there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to come forward.



A Delaware dance instructor is accused of sexually abusing two teenage students and investigators fear there may be more victims.

What we know:

Emily Pryor Albino, 23, was charged with four counts of 1st degree sexual abuse of a child and sexual solicitation of a child.

Investigators allege Albino, a dance instructor at X-Treme Dance Studio in Laurel, sexually abused two teens that attended the studio.

She is also accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages with the two victims, according to investigators.

Albino was committed to the Department of Corrections on $110,000 cash bond.

What you can do:

Investigators suspect there may be more victims related to this case, and encourage anyone with information to come forward.