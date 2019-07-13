Police investigating dead dogs found on roadside in Upper Dublin

article

Police in Montgomery County are investigating after two dogs were found dead on the side of the road Saturday morning.

Investigators say the bodies of two adult Rottweilers dogs were discovered wrapped in a blanket on the shoulder of Twining Road in Upper Dublin Township.

Police and Montgomery County SPCA officials are investigating this incident.

Police say the dogs showed no signs of external trauma. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who may know the dogs or their owners can call police at 215-646-2101.