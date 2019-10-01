Police investigating possible luring attempt of teen girl in Galloway Township

article

Police are investigating following a possible child luring incident in Atlantic County.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East Great Creek Road in Galloway Township.

A 17-year-old girl was walking home from school when she was allegedly approached by a driver honking his horn. When the driver pulled up next to the girl, she heard the seat belt click and the front door open. As he exited his vehicle, the girl ran to a nearby home, where she called her parents. The driver fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s with scruffy facial hair who was wearing a white t-shirt with writing on the front. He was reportedly driving a tan, older model minivan with tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.