Police investigating shooting at Wawa in Vineland

article

Police in Cumberland County are investigating a shooting at a Wawa that occurred overnight.

Officers responded to a Wawa on the 500 block of North Delsea Drive in Vineland for a report of a shooting.

Police say a person was shot there around midnight.

Authorities have not released more information on the shooting, including the condition of the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Holes were visible in the glass of the store's front door early Friday morning as investigators remained on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter