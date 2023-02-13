Police investigating shooting death of 23-year-old near Temple University

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near Temple University's campus Monday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of West Venago Street for reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old in the driver's seat of a crashed car who had been shot two times in the arm, two times in the chest, and one time in the back.

Police say the victim was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were immediately reported, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.