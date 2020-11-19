Police locate 15-year-old boy reported missing from Maple Shade Township

article

Authorities in Burlington County have safely located a 15-year-old boy who had not been seen since Tuesday.

The boy was reportedly found by officers from the Maple Shade Police Department within the township.

Police originally believed he could have been in Philadelphia.

