Police: Man, 20, dies at hospital after shooting in Kensington

Authorities say a 20-year-old man is dead after he was gunned down Wednesday morning in Kensington.

Officers from the city's 24th district responded to the 3100 block of F Street around 8:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victim, who has not been identified by police, was reportedly shot once in the chest and thigh. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Police are working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

