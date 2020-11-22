Police: Man, 20, killed in triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers from the city's 12th district responded to the 2500 block of South Alden Street around 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the left side of the head and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men arrived at University of Pennsylvania Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. A 21-year-old man is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body. A second victim, age 25, was shot in the abdomen and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the deadly shooting.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest