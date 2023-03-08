Police: Man, 21, injured in shooting near West Philadelphia elementary school

Police are investigating a shooting that they say left a man injured near a West Philadelphia elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of North 54th Street, right near Heston Elementary School, for reports of shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police rushed the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Authorities say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.