Police: Man, 21, injured in shooting near West Philadelphia elementary school

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that they say left a man injured near a West Philadelphia elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of North 54th Street, right near Heston Elementary School, for reports of shooting. 

Upon arrival, responding officers say they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.  

Police rushed the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. 

Authorities say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. 