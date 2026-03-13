Former Gettysburg Mayor Chad-Alan Carr charged with sex crimes against children

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The Brief Chad-Alan Carr, the former mayor of Gettysburg, is facing child sex crime charges. A victim, who was 16 at the time, claimed Carr asked for "explicit images" of them, and had video chats where they would discuss sex acts. The chats allegedly happened between 2011 and 2013, when Carr was directing the school play at Gettysburg High School.



The former mayor of Gettysburg was charged Friday, March 13, with sexually abusing at least one teenage boy and other child pornography counts, according to officials.

Former Gettysburg mayor charged

What we know:

Chad-Alan Carr has been charged with sexual abuse of children, solicitation of sexual abuse of children, and corruption of minors, the Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Officials said they received a tip in February, from a boy who claimed he was 16 when Carr began asking him for explicit images. Police said that Carr and the boy had multiple video chats where the two would "discuss and engage in sexual acts."

These conversations allegedly happened between 2011 and 2013. At that time, Carr was directing the school play at Gettysburg High School, and was the executive director of what is now the Gettysburg Community Theatre, PSP said.

Gettysburg mayor resigns

The backstory:

Carr was sworn in as Mayor of Gettysburg in January, after serving as a member of the Borough Council. Last week, the Council accepted Carr's resignation as mayor.

At a press conference Friday, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said that Carr had also recently resigned from his role with the Gettysburg Community Theatre.

Police seeking other potential victims

What we don't know:

The Pennsylvania State Police said they are looking for people who may have had similar interactions with Carr, or any information about this case. They asked anyone with info to contact the Gettysburg Station at 717-334-8111.