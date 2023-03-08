$75,000 in cash stolen from Northern Liberties apartment; 3 burglary suspects sought

article

An apartment in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties was burglarized last month when police say three men got away with $75,000 in stolen cash.

Two of the suspects were let into the lobby of an apartment building on Brown Street by another suspect on February 24.

All three took an elevator up, then used a key to get into the victim's apartment, according to police who have yet to say how they acquired a key.

Cash totaling $75,000, as well as clothing and accessories, were stolen from inside.

MORE HEADLINES:

Video released by police appears to show one suspect tucking a handgun into his waistband before entering the building.

No injuries were reported, however it is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the crime.

Police say the suspects, ranging in age from 25 to 40 years old, arrived and fled in a dark-colored, late model Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.