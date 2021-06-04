Police: Man, 23, fatally shot in the chest Friday morning in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police say a young man died after being shot in the chest Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers patrolling the city's 26th district were called to the 2400 block of North Reese Street for reports of gunfire just after 10 a.m., according to police.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities did not report any arrests immediately following the deadly gunfire. Police did not say what sparked the shooting.

Philadelphia has seen a 32% spike in deadly crime over the past year, according to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department. There have been 221 homicides so far in 2021, which is 53 more than at the same point last year.

