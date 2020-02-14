Police: Man, 23, fatally shot in West Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times on Union Street and Wallace Street just after 11 p.m.

The victim was reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. This is an on going investigation.

