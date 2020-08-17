Police: Man, 27, killed in West Philadelphia shooting
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 600 block of South 52nd Street around 9 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the 27-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.
Police say they are looking for a silver SUV with dark tinted windows possibly a Ford
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP