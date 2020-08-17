Police: Man, 27, killed in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 600 block of South 52nd Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the 27-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Police say they are looking for a silver SUV with dark tinted windows possibly a Ford

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

