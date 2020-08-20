Police: Man, 29, shot killed in West Philadelphia

article

Police say a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 700 block of N. 46th Street around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

