Police: Man, 39, shot and killed in Camden

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed in Camden Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., authorities received two ShotSpotter activations near the 1100 block of South 6th Street and the 600 block of Sycamore Street. Officers learned that a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was subsequently rushed to Virtua Hospital.

Teron Furman, 39, of Camden, succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Kevin Courtney at 856-225-8632 or Camden County Police Det. Colin O’Sullivan at 856-757-7042. Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.