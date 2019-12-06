Police: Man, 42, wounded in Fairhill shooting

article

Police say a man was shot in the mouth in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

It happened Friday afternoon on the 2700 block of North 2nd Street.

According to police, the 42-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

