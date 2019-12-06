Police: Man, 42, wounded in Fairhill shooting
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was shot in the mouth in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.
It happened Friday afternoon on the 2700 block of North 2nd Street.
According to police, the 42-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP