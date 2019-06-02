Police: Man, 55, shot and killed in East Germantown

article

Police are investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed in East Germantown overnight.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue, where the victim was shot once in the chest.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

