Police: Man arrested for assaulting 87-year-old woman with golf club in South Jersey robbery

Police have arrested a man who they say assaulted an elderly woman with a golf club during a robbery in Ocean County.

The incident occurred on the morning of Monday, Sept. 23 at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township.

Police said the suspect struck an 87-year-old woman with a golf club as she was using the recreational area on the fairgrounds. The man allegedly stole the woman’s personal items and fled.

The victim, who sustained moderate head injuries, was able to get to her car and leave the fairgrounds to seek medical attention.

Further investigation, which Berkeley detectives say included following up on hundreds of leads, led police to identify the suspect as 51-year-old David Steen, of Marlton.

Steen is charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree aggravated assault and related offenses.