Police: Man found shot to death inside West Oak Lane home

Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man was found shot to death in West Oak Lane.

Police say a 26-year-old was found dead inside his home on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Homicide detectives say the victim was shot twice in the head.

His uncle discovered his lifeless body on the living room couch, police said.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday afternoon.

Police don’t think this case was random and they're hoping surveillance video can help them put the pieces together.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

