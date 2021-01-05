Police: Man killed in shooting in Hunting Park

Police in North Philadelphia are investigating the shooting death of a man.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 4200 block of North Fairhill Street at approximately 10:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man down on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken by police to Temple Hospital where he died a short time later.

The scene was held, no weapon recovered and no arrest was made. This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.