Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lancaster County

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery winnings in West Philly store

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery tickets in Philadelphia store, police say

Police say a man who had just cashed his lottery winnings at a West Philadelphia store was then robbed of his cash at gunpoint. The entire encounter was captured on surveillance video.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that occurred inside of a West Philadelphia mini market last week and was caught on surveillance video.

The incident occurred back on Saturday, Jan 22 inside the Y & A Mini Market at 651 South 52nd Street. 

Police say the victim entered the store around 3:30 p.m. to cash out lottery winnings. As he went to leave, another man who was inside the store pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drop the money. 

The victim complied and then left the store, as two suspects picked up the money and fled the store. They were last seen heading east on the 5100 block of Catharine Street.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 