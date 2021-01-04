Police: Man shot in the head, killed in Kensington

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Kensington on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 500 block of E. Indiana Avenue at approximately 1:09 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unreponsive 47-year-old man. He was suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

The scene was held, no weapon recovered and no arrest was made.

This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.