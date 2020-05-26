Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Police say witnesses heard gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of North Bonsall Street.

A 28-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the back, chest, arms and legs, according to authorities. The extent of his injuries leads police to believe that the weapon was likely automatic.

Altogether, police say at least 20 shots were fired.

Investigators still searching for the shooter or the shooters.

