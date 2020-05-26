Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.
Police say witnesses heard gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of North Bonsall Street.
A 28-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the back, chest, arms and legs, according to authorities. The extent of his injuries leads police to believe that the weapon was likely automatic.
RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
Altogether, police say at least 20 shots were fired.
The victim was taken to Temple University hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Police say at least 20 shots were fired.
Investigators still searching for the shooter or the shooters.
Advertisement
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Man fatally stabbed Tinder date just hours after meeting, police say
- New Jersey woman accused of fatally beating wife with wine chiller caught in Texas
- Man indicted in death of Pa. woman with special needs in Nevada desert
- Turkish soccer player confesses to killing son in hospital, says he 'didn't like him'
- Authorities: Man threatened Gov. Wolf over business closures
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP