Police: Man shot twice in face inside home in Cedarbrook

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a young man was fatally shot in the face Sunday morning inside a home in Cedarbrook.

Officers patrolling Philadelphia's 14th district responded to a home on the 7800 block of Williams Avenue around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the face and pronounced dead by emergency responders.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Police are investigating what caused the deadly gunfire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!