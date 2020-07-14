Police: Man suffered graze wounds in South Philadelphia shooting, walked to Center City

Philadelphia police say they found a man suffering from multiple graze wounds in Center City Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old victim was found near 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was found to be suffering from graze wounds to the head and arm.

Investigators say they believe the victim walked to that location after he was shot inside his car and 9th and Brown streets earlier in the night.

There is no word on the man's condition.

