Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting unconscious patient in New York

Police in New York have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in a Bronx Hospital.

The NYPD says it happened on Monday, May 13 at approximately 3 p.m. inside Lincoln Hospital.

Police say Roberto Marcucci, 62, of Queens, entered the room of an unconscious 68-year-old victim and sexually abused her. Police say another patient saw him and alerted the nurses.

The nurses say they saw him assaulting the woman in her bed.

He left before he could be stopped. He now faces sex abuse charges.