Police: Mayfair home invasion suspect shot and killed, another wounded

A suspect has died after police say he and another suspect were shot during a home invasion in Mayfair overnight.

The incident occurred on the 7100 block of Walker Street around 4:20 a.m.

Police said two men climbed into the home through a back deck window and demanded money from a woman inside. The woman, who was armed, shot both suspects.

One suspect suffered a gunshot wound and jumped out a second-floor window. He was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.