Police: Philadelphia boy, 12, charged with murder in beating death of 70-year-old man

Published 
Updated 6:57AM
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a man that police say stemmed from a carjacking attempt late last year in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. 

Police say the incident occurred back on Dec. 2, 2021 on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street. 

70-year-old Chung Chin was found beaten to death following an attempted carjacking, according to investigators. 

John Nusselen, 18, has also been arrested and charged in the same incident, and police say they are still searching for another suspect who is 16. 

During a briefing on Wednesday, Philadelphia police shared that a number of teens have been arrested in connection to recent carjackings in the city. Some of the suspects mentioned during that briefing were as young as 14. 

