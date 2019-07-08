Police release surveillance video of home invasion suspects in Hunting Park

Police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion in Hunting Park.

"It's been days. I don't sleep and it's been really stressful," said the victim. Security cameras capture video of men wearing masks and bandanas inside a woman's home.

The 33-year-old victim says they stormed her bedroom just before 2 a.m., waking her. A friend of the victim helps translate as she tearfully describes what happened.

"I see two people. They open my bedroom door and I scream who are you? What are you doing here? They put the gun on me and they say don't talk," she said.

It happened June 23 on the 4100 block of North Franklin Street in Hunting Park. The woman was home with her toddler, infant and mother-in-law. The armed men demanded money.

"So they told her we come over here for the $80,000. She says what $80,000? We don’t have $80,000.”

Two of the men go upstairs while the video shows the other keeping guard in the living room. The victim says they tied her up as her mother-in-law fought to hold the babies. The suspects hit her. They searched the closet for money but didn't find the amount they were looking for. The victim nearly breaks down in tears over what happened next.

"When they noticed it wasn't there they put the gun on the baby on her neck." She says the suspects eventually took a significant amount of money she offered them, jewelry, sneakers, designer clothes and a 9mm Glock belonging to a family member.

She says one of the suspects got in through a kitchen window in the rear of the home then unlocked the back door. With everything that happened there's one thing, in particular, she can't get out of her head.

"I feel stressed. I feel anxiety because I'm still thinking about they were going to kill my baby,” she said. The victim believes the suspects know her family. They own a business in the area and recently sold their house. She said the suspects mentioned that and knew her husband and father-in-law weren't home. She and her mother-in-law suffered minor injuries and were checked out at the hospital.

If you have any information, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477).