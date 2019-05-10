Police search for duo wanted in Dunkin' Donuts burglaries

Police say they are searching for a duo wanted in multiple burglaries at Dunkin' Donuts in New Jersey.

The next time Mario, of Swedesboro, goes to a Dunkin' Donuts in Salem or Gloucester Counties, he's hoping not to run into the two men accused of breaking into the Dunkin' Donuts off of West Avenue in Woodstown, New Jersey along with a couple of other chain stores.

"Usually, we don't have any problems here. It's a nice safe place," he told FOX 29.

New Jersey State Police say they believe the Dunkin' Donuts duo is behind also behind two burglaries at stores in Gloucester County. The three alleged crimes happening between April 29 and May 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station Criminal Investigation Office at 856-769-0779 or Trooper J. Schor at 856-769-0775.