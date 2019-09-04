Expand / Collapse search

Police search for man accused of throwing rocks at mosque in East Mount Airy

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was caught on camera vandalizing a mosque.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say vandalized a mosque.

The incident was caught on camera Monday around 11 p.m. 

According to police, the man walked up to the steps and heaved a few rocks at the mosque located on the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike in East Mount Airy before walking away. 

Police say a piece of glass on the front door shattered, causing more than $400 in damages.

The man was seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt, polo shirt, shorts, work boots, and prescription glasses. He also had a lanyard around his neck and was carrying a plastic shopping bag.  

If you have any information, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

 

 

 

 