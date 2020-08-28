Police search for missing 14-year-old from South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from South Philadelphia.
Fatima Martinez was last seen on the 1900 block of S. 8th Street on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.
Martinez is described as 5-foot-5, with a small build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a green Mexico soccer shirt and ripped jeans.
Anyone with any information on Fatima’s whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.
