Police search for missing 14-year-old from South Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from South Philadelphia.

Fatima Martinez was last seen on the 1900 block of S. 8th Street on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Martinez is described as 5-foot-5, with a small build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a green Mexico soccer shirt and ripped jeans.

Anyone with any information on Fatima’s whereabouts is asked to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.

