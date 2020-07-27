Police search for missing Philadelphia teen and her 4-month-old son

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in West Philadelphia.

Jayla Cartwright was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on July 23 near the 3700 block of Spring Garden Street.

Jayla is described as 5-foot-1, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.

Police say she is believed to be with her four-month-old son.

Anyone with any information on Jayla’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

