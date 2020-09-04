Police search for missing teen sisters last seen in South Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenage sisters.

Evelyn Coca-Coats, 13, and Emily Coca-Coats, 16, were last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Marston Street in South Philadelphia.

Evelyn is described as 5'1", 180 pounds with a small build, medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair below her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and sandals.

Emily is described as 5'11", 200 pounds with a heavy build, brown eyes, and black hair in a bun. She has braces and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants, and sandals.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 911.

