Police searching for 13-year-old boy missing from Overbrook

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage boy missing from Overbrook.

Ameen Stevans Burke, 13, was last seen at 6 a.m. Friday on the 6200 block of Brentwood Road.

Stevans Burke is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with a medium build, light complexion and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue jeans, black Vans sneakers and has additional clothing with him.

Police said Stevans Burke reportedly suffers from seizures and other conditions.

Anyone with any information regarding Stevans Burke's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.