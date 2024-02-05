Police searching for 2 missing children in Willingboro, New Jersey

Police need the public’s help in the search of two children they say went missing Monday in Willingboro, New Jersey.

They say Amori Merritt, 12,and Amir Merritt, 10, both departed their residence located in the Garfield North section of Willingboro in an unknown direction.

Amori is approximately 4ft 3in tall and weighs approximately 80lbs.

Amir is approximately 4ft tall and weighs 70lbs.

They were last seen wearing the outfits photographed below:

Amori Merritt, 12,and Amir Merritt, 10, in photo provided by Willingboro Police Department.

Detectives are still actively searching for Amori and Amir.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, please dial 9-1-1 or Willingboro Police Desk at 609-877-3001.