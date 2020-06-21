Police searching for driver after car jumps curb, burst into flames in Society Hill

article

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a car that jumped the curb in Society Hill and left a wake of destruction before bursting into flames.

The incident reportedly happened near the intersection of Spruce Street and 5th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The vehicle, reportedly a Subaru hatchback, took out a light post and a tree before coming to a stop outside Society Hill Synagogue and bursting into flames.

When first responders arrived on scene, the car was engulfed in flames and the driver was gone. Police are searching Philadelphia hospitals for the driver.

No word on what caused the accident, but investigators say speed might have played a factor.

