Police searching for man accused of stealing cashboxes from produce stands in Sussex County

Authorities in Delaware are searching for a man accused of robbing cashboxes from four produce stands in Sussex County last week.

Police say the chain of thefts happened on Thursday at produce stands in Millsboro and Laurel.

The suspect is accused of stealing money from inside several locked and unlocked cashboxes.

Police say the suspect is a white man between 20-30 years old approximately 160-180 pounds with brown hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 302-232 -3472.

