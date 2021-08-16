Police searching for man missing nearly a week
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in finding a missing man.
Richard Bressi was last seen at 300 Shunk Street on Wednesday, August 11 operating a green Chevrolet Pickup truck.
Richard is 25-years-old and described as being 6 foot 1 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Bressi is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.
