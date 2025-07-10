Philly community gathers to unpack deadly mass shooting in Grays Ferry: 'It's an epidemic'

The Brief Three people are dead, and nine others were injured after a shooting occurred in Grays Ferry last Monday. Police need the public's help to identify suspects sought in connection with the incident. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Philadelphia police are working tirelessly to identify the three shooters captured on Ring doorbell video during a mass shooting early Monday morning in the Grays Ferry neighborhood.

Neighbors, city officials and activists gathered Thursday night to talk about the tragedy and how to make necessary changes.

What we know:

Despite having video evidence, police have yet to make any arrests, a point of frustration for community members who attended a meeting with police leaders.

"You have the video, why haven't you made any arrests yet?" was a common question posed to police, who explained that solving cases is more complex than portrayed in TV crime dramas.

The video shows three shooters firing over porches, with many people ducking for cover.

Rachel Smith, a 27-year-long block captain, expressed horror at the footage. "Everybody running in all directions... Young ones scrambling for safety for cover. I was horrified," she said.

Local perspective:

The community meeting, held close in time and location to the shooting, saw increased attendance and passionate discussions.

Kim Smith from South Philadelphia attended despite fears of being shot. "This is my community and we are out here trying to make a difference," she said.

Norman Best, who has lived in the area for 75 years, shared his sadness for the parents and the community affected by the violence.

Community leaders emphasized the need for collective action, with sentiments like "It's an epidemic and we have to do something about it."

What's next:

Philadelphia police continue their investigation, with both homicide detectives and the ballistics lab team working to determine how many different guns fired the 140-plus shots.

As the nine wounded individuals hope to heal, the community is also striving to recover and find solutions to prevent future violence.

Strong community leaders remain confident in their ability to overcome this tragedy, emphasizing the importance of working together rather than fighting one another. T

The ongoing efforts to identify the shooters and bring them to justice are crucial steps in restoring safety and unity in the Grays Ferry neighborhood.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.