Missing woman with dementia found safe, returned home
article
HADDONFIELD, NJ - A woman who had gone missing on Tuesday has since been found safe and returned to her residence.
Rosemarie Krauss, also known as Dolly, was last seen on May 25 at approximately 9 p.m.
Krauss was last seen wearing green slacks, a red, white and black t-shirt and black slip-on shoes.
She suffers from dementia. If contact is made with the female contact the Haddonfield Police Department (856) 429-3000.
