Missing woman with dementia found safe, returned home

article

A woman who had gone missing on Tuesday has since been found safe and returned to her residence.

Rosemarie Krauss, also known as Dolly, was last seen on May 25 at approximately 9 p.m.

Krauss was last seen wearing green slacks, a red, white and black t-shirt and black slip-on shoes.

She suffers from dementia. If contact is made with the female contact the Haddonfield Police Department (856) 429-3000.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter